Rolf Harris dies at 93: 5 things to know about the family entertainer and convicted sex offender

Rolf Harris was an Australian-born singer, musician, and TV personality who was a convicted sex offender. The 93-year-old who had been “very sick” since leaving prison 6 years ago has died. The cause of his death was not revealed, but he had been struggling with neck cancer, according to reports. Here is everything you need to know about Rolf Harris.

Rolf Harris died due to cancer

PA reported that Harris’ cause of death was neck cancer and “frailty of old age.” Author and private investigator William Merritt, who wrote a book about Harris’ criminal trials, stated he was "battling a cancer of the neck, and gargles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him, but he is still the entertainer.” He passed away at Bray in Berkshire, England, on May 10.

Rolf Harris was sentenced to prison in 2014

Rolf Harris committed multiple indecent assaults against women and girls aged 7 to 19. In 2014, at 84, he was sentenced to 5 years and nine months in prison. The offenses he had committed dated back as far as 1970.

Rolf Harris was a children’s entertainer

Harris once painted a portrait of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II for her 80th birthday. Rolf was the most popular Children’s entertainer; he had multiple hits under his name in the 1960s, including Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, Jake the Peg, and Two Little Boys. He also had a prestigious Television career at the BBC and was the recipient of several honors, one of them being the Order of the British Empire.

Rolf Harris was convicted in Operation Yewtree

Rolf Harris was interrogated as a part of Operation Yewtree in November 2012, which was set up to investigate sexual abuse, but at the time, his name was not disclosed by the media. The following March, after his arrest, his name was revealed by the media. He was booked with 13 charges related to the abuse of minors in August 2013.

Rolf Harris was married and had a daughter

Rolf was married to Alwen Hughes, who is a sculptor and jeweler. The two met at art school and got married in 1958. Alwen is now 91 and in a wheelchair; she suffers from Alzheimer's disease. The pair shared a daughter named Bindi, who was born on 10 March 1964. She is an abstract artist and attended art school.

