'Rolls F**king Royce': Adin Ross receives grand surprise from Kick CEO; streamer jokes 'Twitch would never'

Few events in the world of livestreaming and content creation catch the attention of followers and the internet like the dramatic reveal of a lavish gift. In the instance of Adin Ross, one of the game's greatest celebrities, his recent birthday party on a Kick broadcast turned into a sight to remember as per Dexerto.

A leap to the new streaming platform: Kick

Adin Ross, known for his entertaining and often humorous streams, made headlines in early 2023 when he announced his move to Kick, a new streaming platform. It was a choice that set the foundation for one of the industry's most significant streamer partnerships, and it marked the start of a new chapter in Ross' streaming adventure. Since then, Ross has been a staunch supporter of Kick's growth, assisting the platform in flourishing and expanding its audience.

Fast forward to his most recent livestream, where Adin Ross received the surprise of a lifetime. According to Dexerto, the Kick team, led by CEO Eddie Craven, had something special in store for the streamer and wanted to share the experience with their audience.

The huge surprise by the Kick CEO

Adin Ross had no idea what awaited him after being blindfolded and led to a secret place. He was handed the keys to a beautiful new Rolls Royce as the blindfold was removed. His reply was nothing short of incredible. "Wait a minute. It's a Rolls Royce. There is no way, shut the f**k up. Bro, they got me a Rolls Royce!" he said, stunned.

Eddie Craven, the CEO of Kick, reacted with a simple "Happy birthday," and Ross jumped into his fancy new bike right after. But not before he couldn't help but mock his old streaming site, Twitch, saying, "Twitch would never" as per Dexerto. It was a message that struck a chord with his audience and highlighted the risk he took by joining Kick.

Ross’ genuine shock at the extravagant gift

Ross' genuine astonishment and delight at the expensive present were evident, reminding everyone that the pleasure of unexpected surprises remains a universal experience, even in the era of internet entertainment. It's not every day that a streamer receives a Rolls Royce as a birthday gift, and Ross's reaction demonstrated the deep friendship he has developed with the Kick crew over his time on the platform.

This spectacular birthday surprise comes only a month after Adin Ross broke viewing records on Kick. Ross staged a false interview broadcast with a Kim Jong Un impostor, which was hailed with overwhelming success. With the Rolls Royce announcement and the possibility of more exciting material on the horizon, Ross has hinted at a future broadcast involving none other than former United States President Donald Trump. His ability to create original and compelling material has helped him stand out in the world of livestreaming.

Adin Ross' journey from Twitch to Kick and the fantastic birthday surprise he received demonstrate the heights that live streaming has attained in an industry recognized for its volatility and relentless change. "Twitch would never," as the adage goes, and in the world of Adin Ross, the sky's the limit when it comes to surprising presents and revolutionary material.

