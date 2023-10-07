Rumors: Jake Paul might lock horns with former WWE star

After battling out with Nate Diaz, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly set to fight former WWE star Matt Riddle. Here's what we know!

Written by Marita Pinto Published on Oct 07, 2023   |  02:23 PM IST  |  2.7K
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Jake Paul

Key Highlight

  • Jake Paul is one of the names who has switched from YouTube to the boxing ring
  • Jake Paul is currently one of the biggest names on influencer boxing
  • Reportedly Paul is set to face former WWE star Matt Riddle in his next match

Jake Paul is one of the names who has switched from YouTube to the boxing ring. Jake and his brother Logan have brought recognition to influencer boxing, which has now become one of the biggest events. Jake Paul's boxing resume has been bolstered by opponents who aren't exactly veterans over the past several years. 'The Problem Child' has mostly battled previous MMA stars, with the exception of Tommy Fury, who dealt him his lone defeat.

He has victories against Nate Diaz and Ben Askren in addition to victories over Tyron Woodley twice, although he hasn't competed since the Tyron Woodley victory. If Fury defeats KSI on October 14 there have been reports that Jake is considering a rematch with the British reality TV star as well as speculation that Jake may eventually take on KSI. But it appears that Matt Riddle, a former WWE star, has joined the competition as a new competitor.

Is Matt Riddle Jake Paul's next opponent?

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, veteran wrestling and MMA reporter Dave Meltzer claimed that there had been discussions about a possible battle between Riddle and Paul. Meltzer writes that these discussions can only be described as "very preliminary" and that it is unknown whether it will be a boxing match rather than a mixed martial arts fight.

Paul has a contract with the PFL to compete in their Super Fights division, but that hasn't happened yet. Although he has guaranteed that if it does happen, it will be against a well-known figure. Riddle does have experience in the professional wrestling industry, despite concentrating on it for the last ten years.

Riddle just lost his job with the WWE after spending a lot of time on the sidelines. He had been absent from WWE programming as a result of controversies beyond the ring, including accusing a Port Authority officer at JFK Airport of sexual assault. 

He signed a three-month non-compete provision with WWE that won't expire until the end of 2023, so it's likely that he would have to wait until that time had passed before confronting Jake. Therefore, whether it will actually happen is uncertain. Meanwhile, Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul is set to face his long-standing rival Dillon Danis on October 14.

Know more about Jake Paul

When did Jake Paul start boxing?
Jake Paul's boxing career began in August 2018 when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur contest.
Who is Jake Paul's girlfriend?
Jake Paul is currently dating Jutta Leerdam.
About The Author
Marita Pinto
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and a year of experience in Entertainment

...
Read more

