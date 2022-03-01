Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling, MEA in touch with his family

On Tuesday, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that an Indian national lost his life in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they were in touch with the student's family. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed in a tweet.

"(The) Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Bagchi further tweeted.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the embassy said in a brief advisory posted on Twitter.

Earlier today, a Ukrainian minister, Emine Dzheppar posted a video reportedly showing a Russian missile strike on a stately building in Kharkiv's Freedom Square. "Russian missile hits Freedom Square, right in the centre of Kharkiv. More and more innocent civilians become victims of Russian barbaric actions. #StopWarInUkraine. (sic)," he tweeted.

For the unversed, earlier this week the Russian military attacked Ukraine. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government has been putting in efforts to evacuate the trapped Indians from the war-hit country. On Saturday, Indian citizens in the war-torn country breathed a sigh of relief as the first evacuation aircraft to Mumbai took off. The Ministry of External Affairs verified the news on Saturday morning. For the uninitiated, Air India dispatched two planes to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

