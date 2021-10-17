Russian actress and a filmmaker shoot first film in space, safely return to earth after 12 days

A Russian actress and a filmmaker literally took their aspirations to the next level as they returned to earth after shooting their first film ever in space. According to a report in AFP, the film crew namely actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) where they filmed scenes in orbit.

Their landing was broadcast live by a Russian space agency and the video also made it to ISS' official Twitter handle. Yulia and Klim landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe. Accompanying the film crew was cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who also returned to Earth with them after being in space for almost six months.

If the Russian crew manage to make the first film ever in space on time, it is likely to beat Tom Cruise's ambitious Hollywood project which was. The Mission Impossible actor was set to collaborate with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild

As per the report, the filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for "The Challenge".

The movie's plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centres around a surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut. The cosmonauts who were already on board reportedly have cameo roles in the film.

