Russian President Vladimir Putin declares 'military operation' on Ukraine; Air India flight returns to Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a massive jolt worldwide on Thursday morning as he declared war on Ukraine after weeks of rising tensions. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6 am. Putin added, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

The Russian President also stated that interference by other nations will be met with consequences. "Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country & our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."

Soon after Putin's declaration, Ukraine woke up to explosions as the day begin to dawn in the country. Several international media outlets reported of explosions being heard in the Ukraine capital of Kyviv. As per reports, Russia also called on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms, and justified the invasion by claiming a "genocide" in Ukraine's east.

Meanwhile, India's Air India flight AI1947 returned to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions). The flight, carrying media personnel and other authorities, could not land at, Kyiv, Ukraine due to the highly unstable environment. There is no clarity on whether the flight will be departing anytime soon.

US President Joe Biden immediately warned of "consequences" for Russia and said the world would "hold Russia accountable" for its actions.

