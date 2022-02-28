Russians destroy world’s largest cargo plane made in Ukraine amidst the crisis

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been going on for days now. The situation has been getting worse with each passing day. Heartbreaking and shocking images from Ukraine has been coming out on the news channels. Amidst this chaos, the latest reports suggest that the Russian troops battling on an airfield near Kyiv have destroyed the largest aircraft in the world. This news was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba as Moscow continued its assault on its neighbour for the fourth day.

According to reports in NDTV, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ aircraft was burned at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv due to Russian shelling. Mriya in Ukrainian means dream and it was manufactured by Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov. Ukraine from their official Twitter handle tweeted, “The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfil our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine." Along with the tweet, Ukraine's handle posted a picture of the plane with a caption that read: "They burned the biggest plane but our Mriya will never perish."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba has not confirmed the present condition of Mriya. He in his tweet wrote, "Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Stay tuned for a further official announcement."

We only hope and pray that the situation in Ukraine gets better soon.

ALSO READ: Ukraine suspends Russian channels on Google, YouTube amid crisis; Reports