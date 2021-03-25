Sai Pallavi's song Saranga Dariya from Love Story is the latest Tiktok rage in the US

Tiktokers are taking to Sai Pallavi's foot-tapping number Saranga Dariya from the movie Love Story, which also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Here is another Tiktok trend that is shaking the online world and having dancers jump to their feet with its catchy tunes. It is the #SarangaDariya number from Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s movie Love Story. The fantastic score is composed by Pawan Ch and the movie which is directed by Sekhar Kammula is all set to release on April 16th.

When the song released last month, it became a rage among fans and followers reaching a whopping 50 million views on YouTube in 17 days, setting a new record. The track is written by Suddala Ashok Teja and is said to be a folk song and was first sung by a folk singer Komala Totte on the music show Rela Re. Apparently, the team has credited and paid Komala for using the much-coveted number in the movie.

The film is about two ambitious individuals from a village, who head to the city to pursue their dreams. If you are wondering what ‘Saranga Dariya’ really means, lyricist Ashok Tej recently revealed its true meaning. He said that Saranga Dariya means a girl who wears Saranga, which is a popular musical instrument among a tribe in the Adilabad region of Telangana. If you read between the lines, it means a girl who wears the instrument as a second skin. Enchanting, don’t you think?

Here is the original music video. The song is sung by Mangli, who revealed that she’s overwhelmed with the response. She did add though that she expected the song to do well. She said, “When I heard the lyrics my gut feeling was that the number is going to be viral. I am glad it is trending and topping many charts.”

