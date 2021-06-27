Sajan Prakash becomes first Indian swimmer to breach qualification mark, gets direct entry to Olympics

With this new record, Sajan Prakash rewrote his personal best of 1:56.96s that he had set last week at the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition.

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash created history and etched India's name in the books as he breached the qualification mark in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. He also became the first-ever Indian swimmer to directly qualify for the Olympic Games by breaching the qualification mark known as the ‘A’ Cut which stood at 1:56.48 min. Prakash clocked an impressive international swimming record of 1:56.38 minutes in the 200m butterfly event and booked the Tokyo Olympics seat.

Sports Authority of India also tweeted the big news. "Many congratulations to @swim_sajan who becomes the 1st Indian #swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 as he clocks 1:56:38 in men's 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. The qualification cut-off was 1:56:48. Way to go champ!" SAI's tweet read.

Prakash, a determined swimmer, who has only been improving his timing since the 2016 Rio Olympics outing said, "I have worked very hard for this, and I was confident with the way I had trained. This was my last chance, and I knew I had to do it here. I had come so close to the qualifying mark in the previous meets, but my Coach Pradeep Sir and I planned my tapering in such a way that I would peak at these two events in Serbia and Rome," Prakash was quoted as saying in a press release.

With this new record, Prakash rewrote his personal best of 1:56.96s that he had set last week at the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition.

Actor R Madhavan, whose son is also a trained swimmer and has represented India, took to social media to praise Sajan Prakash. He wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS @sajanprakash .. for the brilliant swim in Rome today. .. and qualifying for the 2021 OLYMPICS BY BEATING THE A CUT TIMING. We are so very thrilled and proud. Now Rock it in Japan my man. Congratulations Swimming Federation of India, Coach Pradip Kumar & @ansadxb."

