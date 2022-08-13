Salman Rushdie stabbed multiple times while giving a lecture in New York

On Friday, Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage while he was addressing a seminar as he gave a lecture in western New York. The writer is a diasporic novelist famous for his controversial takes on religion and culture. He faced major backlash and even encountered death threats in the 1980s stemming from Iran because of his novel The Satanic Verses.

According to witnesses taking the lecture, per ET, a man was seen storming up to the stage of the Chautauqua Institution and began punching or stabbing the novelist as he was getting introduced to the crowd. The 75-year-old author fell to the floor or was taken to lie down. After the shocking incident took place, the man who stabbed the celebrated writer was restrained and taken into custody. Rushdie was very quickly surrounded by a swarm of people who were trying to help the author by keeping his legs up in the air presumably to send blood to his chest.

Hundreds of people who were eager to listen to Rushdie's lecture collectively gasped at the sight of the savage attack and were later evacuated from the hall. Rushdie was about to discuss his views about "the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression."

According to other reports, Rushdie is stable now after he was stabbed in the neck reportedly 12 to 15 times. Click HERE to check out the aftermath of the incident at the New York institution.

