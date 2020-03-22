Sania Mirza turns out to be a winner when asked to describe Shoaib Malik in one word; Check it out

Sania Mirza's answer on a quiz announced by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Shoaib Malik is winning the internet. Read on to know what the tennis player answered.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi had announced a quiz for fans on Twitter. They quizzed fans to describe former skipper and legendary all-rounder Shoaib Malik in one word. For the uninitiated, Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team from 2007 to 2009. The cricketer who announced his retirement from ODI cricket follows a decent fan following.

From all the participants who took part in the quiz posted by Peshawar Zalmi, Shoaib Malik's wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was a winner with her amazing answer. Peshawar Zalmi tweeted, "One word for @realshoaibmalik _________? (Smiling face with sunglasses) #Zalmi #YellowStorm. Sania Mirza replied, "Handsome" and her answer is winning the internet. As Coronavirus has brought a halt to every tournament going on in the world, the PSL was also suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament was at first condensed but later the organizers took a call to postpone the final stages of the tournament. The decision was taken by PCB after reports said one overseas player had shown symptoms of Covid-19.

(Also Read: Sania Mirza’s THIS picture with son Izhaan from tennis court will make your weekend brighter; Check it out)

Talking about Sania and Shoaib, the two tied knots with each other on 12th April 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr of ₹ 6.1 million (US$137,500). Their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media on 23 April 2018. In October 2018, the couple became proud parents to a baby boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Check out Sania Mirza's tweet here:

Credits :Times Now

Read More