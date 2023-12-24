Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost threw the most star-studded NYC Christmas party despite the SNL jokes

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost took center stage as they organized a spectacular Christmas party at The Flatiron Room in Manhattan, defying previous Saturday Night Live jokes. The event, which took place on a cold Thursday night, gathered a slew of A-list celebrities, transforming the space into a dazzling display of Hollywood's finest as per TMZ.

A merry affair: Scarlett and Colin spread holiday cheer

The power couple, who recently became the focus of witty banter on SNL, demonstrated that laughing truly is the best medicine. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, on the other hand, organized a festive soirée that oozed warmth and holiday enthusiasm. The Flatiron Room in Manhattan provided the ideal setting for the star-studded event, with the Christmas spirit that enveloped the venue.

A celestial guest list: A-listers flock to NYC

The Christmas party attracted a slew of celebrities who passionately embraced the festive mood. Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Jon Hamm, and Kieran Culkin were among those who attended with their significant others. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who were newly married, also attended the celebration, flaunting their beautiful post-wedding glow.

Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Bill Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Rachel Dratch made solo appearances, bringing an eclectic blend of star power to the celebrations. The event, reminiscent of an SNL reunion, included several recognized names from the show, proving the entertainment elite's seamless combination of work and pleasure.

Scarlett Johansson: A good sport amidst SNL roasts

Among the celebrations, the stylish attendees faced New York City's cold weather, a dramatic contrast to the somewhat warmer West Coast winter as per TMZ. The Big Apple, decked out in holiday lights and festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for this high-profile Christmas event, cementing the city's reputation as the go-to destination for A-listers throughout the holiday season.

The event not only highlighted the couple's great taste in hosting but also highlighted Scarlett Johansson's lighthearted personality. Despite being the target of jokes on SNL, where husband Colin Jost mocked her little art films, Scarlett showed tenacity and a good sense of humor. Last week's Weekend Update incident, engineered by co-host Michael Che, didn't appear to bother her, demonstrating that the actress can simply roll with the punches and keep her elegance.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's star-studded Christmas bash exemplifies their ability to turn any sort of humor on its head, changing a potentially embarrassing scenario into a memorable celebration of love, laughing, and seasonal pleasure. The event not only cements their standing as one of Hollywood's power couples but also shows New York City's obvious attractiveness as the premier venue for joyous gatherings among the glitterati.

