SCL Awards: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste lead the way; See the full list of 2024 nominees here

The nominations for the highly anticipated 2024 SCL Awards have been announced by the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) in a resounding crescendo of recognition. The distinguished event, scheduled for February 13, 2024, at Los Angeles' Skirball Cultural Center, promises an evening of celebration and recognition of the extraordinary talent that has touched the worlds of cinema, television, video games, and musical theater as per Deadline.

Leading the charge: Eilish, Rodrigo, and Batiste shine

Acclaimed songwriters Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and musician Jon Batiste lead the group of nominees, all of whom made the Academy Awards shortlist for Best Original Song. Their achievements in the world of cinematic music have left an unforgettable impression, and they will be honored at the upcoming SCL Awards.

Categories unveiled: A glimpse into musical excellence

There is an impressive lineup of composers among the nominees in the dual categories, including Anthony Willis for Saltburn, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie, Laura Karpman for American Fiction, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Mica Levi for The Zone of Interest. These creative minds have created musical compositions that captivate viewers and enrich the visual storytelling experience.

Nominees for studio films, interactive media, and David Raksin Award

The awards ceremony will include categories for outstanding original scores for studio and independent films, as well as interactive media and emerging talent. The David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent honors young people such as Kenny Wood, Hannah Parrott, Fabrizio Mancinelli, Catherine Joy, and Allyson Newman, whose work demonstrates industry innovation and potential within the industry.

Advertisement

The nominations for outstanding original scores for studio films are Anthony Willis for Saltburn, Joe Hisaishi for The Boy and the Heron, Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, Laura Karpman for American Fiction, and Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon. Jon Batiste competes in the independent film category against John Powell, Daniel Pemberton, Mica Levi, and Fabrizio Mancinelli/Richard M. Sherman.

Recognizing the evolving entertainment scene, the SCL Awards also recognize outstanding original scores for interactive media. Austin Wintory is nominated for Stray Gods, Pinar Toprak for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Stephen Barton/Gordy Haab for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Winifred Phillips for Secrets of Skeifa Island.

The David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent recognizes composers like Kenny Wood for The Naughty Nine, Hannah Parrott for After Death, Fabrizio Mancinelli for The Land of Dreams, Catherine Joy for Home Is A Hotel, and Allyson Newman for Commitment to Life.

The nominees for outstanding original songs are equally illustrious, featuring compositions from Olivia Rodrigo/Dan Nigro, Jon Batiste/Dan Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Nicholas Britell/Taura Stinson, Sharon Farber/Noah Benshea, Billie Eilish O'Connell/Finneas O'Connell, Mark Ronson/Andrew Wyatt, Diane Warren, Heather McIntosh/Allyson Newman/Taura Stinson, and Jack Black/John Spiker/Eric Osmond/Michael Jelenic/Aaron Horvath.

As the industry prepares to recognize the amazing talent and creativity that have sculpted the sonic landscapes of our favorite visual storylines, the industry prepares to applaud the 2024 SCL Awards. Keep an eye out for a wonderful evening on February 13, 2024, when the stars of musical creation will shine brightly on the Skirball Cultural Center stage.

ALSO READ: Which award will be given to Colman Domingo from the London Film Critics’ Circle? Exploring reports