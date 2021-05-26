Scottish postman leaves a special message for a COVID 19 patient in Glasgow & it will leave you overwhelmed

A heartening gesture by a Scottish postman for a COVID 19 patient is all about humanity and kindness.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a toll on normal life across the world. Almost every country was affected by this deadly virus and the situation has been quite intense everywhere with cooping inside house, sanitisation, masks and vaccine have been our escape. Amid these trying times, humanity is the only thing that continues to persists as people have been coming forward to extend help to others. One such incident recently came to light in Glasgow wherein a postman’s noble gesture towards a COVID 19 patient is grabbing a lot of attention.

It so happened that a self isolating COVID 19 patient in Glasgow had shared a note at the door of his house stating that all parcels should be left on the doormat as he has been quarantined due to Coronavirus diagnosis. Soon, a postman extended help to the patient with a special note. Sharing the heartening gesture on Reddit, the person shared a post which read as, “I have a note up on my door explaining that I'm self isolating until next weekend and asking that any parcels be left on the doormat. Just got this through from the postman”.

He then went on to share the pic of the note sent by the postman wherein the message read as, “If you need anything brought from shops let me know”. This meaningful gesture undoubtedly melted millions of hearts along with bringing a smile to the faces and the postman has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his kindness.

