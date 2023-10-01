'Send her back': Fans left unimpressed with Lil Tay's extremely rude comeback IG live after death hoax

Lil Tay, the controversial rapper, and influencer, has resurrected after what was thought to be her tragic demise, launching a new music video titled Sucker 4 Green, as per the People. While her reappearance was anticipated by some, her latest Instagram LIVE session left many followers disappointed and astonished.

A month of mystery

The saga started a month ago when Lil Tay's family reported her death on Instagram, only to remove the post the next day. This cryptic revelation perplexed her fans, who questioned the circumstances surrounding her purported death. Many others wondered whether it was a prank or a publicity ploy, which wouldn't be out of character for the outspoken personality.

The resurrection

Following a month of conjecture, Lil Tay reappeared with a new music video and a brazen Instagram LIVE session. "I'm back," she said in her live session, according to the People. She added, "I'm going to expose everyone. I've been waiting for this opportunity for years, learning and improving my own craft along the way." This comment appeared to allude to a reinvention and maturation of her music career, but her behavior during the LIVE session aroused concerns.

A rude awakening

Lil Tay displayed a far-from-modest attitude throughout the Instagram LIVE session, boasting about her reappearance and ridiculing her admirers. She scolded, "While you all are still broke, this b** is back after 5 years." Viewers seemed unimpressed by the comeback resulting in some disappointed reactions including a tweet that said "send her back".

Unimpressed fans take to X

Fans and bystanders flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger and amazement at Lil Tay's actions during the LIVE session, as per the People. Many expected a more mature and introspective artist to emerge from her absence but instead received a nasty and uncompromising character.

The future of Lil Tay

Lil Tay's controversial comeback has undoubtedly stirred the pot and drawn attention, but it remains to be seen if the rapper will benefit from this attention, according to the People. Many fans and reviewers expected a more polished and self-aware Lil Tay after her time away from the limelight, but her latest actions reveal she still has some maturing to go.

Meanwhile, image and conduct are important factors in creating an artist's career in the world of music and social media. While Lil Tay was known for her outspoken style in the past, it's evident that her admirers were hoping for a more mature and respectable return. Only time will tell if Lil Tay can reconcile with her fans and grow as an artist.