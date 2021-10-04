‘Server Down’ trends on Twitter as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram face global outage

Social Media giant WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have faced global outage in the last hour as all the three services owned by Facebook could not be accessed on mobile devices or smartphones. According to the Mint, speaking about the crisis, Facebook stated, “We are aware some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience." Amidst this, hashtag ‘Server down’ has topped Twitter trends as netizens began a hilarious meme fest online after encountering the error.

Several media reports suggest that the problem has been faced by users across the globe. Speaking of the outage, the social media sites have stopped working completely as netizens face error while sending and receiving messages online. Moreover, posting on Instagram pictures on Instagram and Facebook have also been disabled. Twitterati have gone all out to call out the Facebook-owned application’s services with hilarious memes online.

Take a look at a few of them here:

The outage has impacted potentially tens of millions of users. Facebook has not given any details about the outage at this point, but a Facebook executive did tweet acknowledging the issue, and say that it is looking into the matter

