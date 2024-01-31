Elmo managed to steal the spotlight on X on Monday. When the Sesame Street character questioned online users about their lives, amusing answers poured in. On its account, the happy red monster innocently wrote, "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” For the Twitter/X skeptics, it was the ideal situation.

Although one would have expected that people would tweet wonderful things, they instead overflowed the comments section with strange responses. People including brands, celebrities, and several other individuals took to the internet to vent their grief and pain to Hollywood's beloved friend.

Netizens open up to Elmo on X

No trauma was too small or too big to share with young Elmo, from the ongoing conflict to business layoffs and hopelessness and struggles, many said they were tired and not in the best of moods.

Read Tweets:

Eventually, the official Sesame Street account decided to send out a message directing followers toward mental health options since the thousands of dark replies became unbearable. Following a week in which Sesame Street went viral previously, Big Bird has also been trending daily as he was seemingly scaled down to a small size for the whole week.

About Elmo

For those who are unaware, the television character is a red, fuzzy, Sesame Street muppet. The puppet debuted on television on Sesame Street after being designed in 1979. Since then, he has made several television appearances and established himself as a mainstay in many kids' early years.

