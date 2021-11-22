Several dead, over 20 injured after SUV rams into Wisconsin Christmas parade in US

Heartbreaking scenes ensued at a Christmas parade at Wisconsin in the US as a SUV rammed into people on the street. According to a latest report in Associated Press, the SUV plowed through the festive parade killing multiple people and inuring over 20 adults and children in a horrifying video captured by onlookers.

The parade included adults and children as well as locals who gathered to watch the Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday. "The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV broke through the barricades, westbound, headed down Main Street," Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.

He added, "The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident." The video circulating on social media shows distressing scenes at the parade as the red SUV takes down marchers while driving through the center of the road.

However, there is no confirmation on the exact number of people killed in the tragedy. The police added that the vehicle has been recovered as well as a "person of interest" is in custody. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said it received 15 patients from the parade and no reported fatalities as of 8 p.m local time, reported AFP.

Onlooker Angelito Tenorio, who was at the parade told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he "saw an SUV cross over, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route."

