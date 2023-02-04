Shaheen Afridi ties the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in a grand nikah ceremony in Karachi- PICS

Pakistani left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with ex-all-rounder Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on Feb 4th in Karachi. The high-profile wedding saw a lot of current Pakistani players like captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, and all-rounder Shadab Khan in attendance. Shaheen and Ansha got engaged in 2022, and fans of the cricketer were eagerly waiting for the wedding announcement to drop. Shahid Afridi pens an emotional note

Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter to announce the wedding. He penned an emotional note that read, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them.”

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Congratulatory messages for the newlyweds starting pouring on social media with the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif extending his wishes through a letter addressed to the couple. Shahid Afridi shared a picture of the letter, and wrote, “Truly appreciate your kind words @CMShehbaz for my daughter and her significant other as they enter this new fold of their life. Do remember us in your prayers.”