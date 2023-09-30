'She can't be banging': Dillon Danis' controversial swipe at Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

On October 14 in Manchester, England, Dillon Danis will face Logan Paul in the ring for the first time. Even if Danis hasn't been active in a while, it's obvious that he understands how to grab attention. Nina Agdal, Paul's fiancée, has been subjected to a barrage of disparaging posts as a result of Danis' unrelenting verbal attacks on Paul.

With its tremendous buildup and fierce exchanges, the upcoming fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has grabbed attention. Since the match's announcement, the buzz has persisted and occasionally gone too far. Nina Agdal's attendance was confirmed by Paul in the thick of everything.

ALSO READ: 'Bro gave up': Logan Paul massively trolls Dillon Danis over cryptic tweet

Danis' comments as Paul confirms Agdal's attendance

Paul recently spoke on a variety of topics, including drug testing and different event aspects to MMA Hour's Ariel Helwani. Paul answered several questions during the interview including their digs at each other. Similarly, Paul confirmed that his fiancee will be there at ringside for his forthcoming fight against Danis.

Even though there is a restraining order against Danis, he made sure to make this clear. He said that she was able to attend the event because there was no actual physical restraining order in place. Obviously, Danis had to reply with his divisive remarks as the news started to circulate online.

Danis' first tweet read, "Of course, Logan making her come... she can't be banging dudes while she's there.'. Following this, he made another tweet saying, "I'm working on getting front-row tickets for all of Nina's exes, but I can't; they'd fill the whole arena."

Nina Adgal's lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Nina Agdal filed a lawsuit last month, claiming Danis had harassed and abused her on social media. Agdal alleges that Danis has released personal pictures slandering Nina and saying it's her. The incident prompted legal action, which Danis rejected, claiming the accusation was untrue and defamatory.

Paul alleges that Danis is avoiding a battle with him in the ring by using the legal proceedings as a pretext. Danis, in his opinion, lacks the self-assurance necessary to compete with him and is anxious about the outcome. Well, neither Paul nor Danis has spoken about backing out officially which means that the bout is still happening. Fans of both these stars are awaiting eagerly to see who beats who in the ring after a long-standing rivalry and trashing online.

ALSO READ: 'You never wanted...' - Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of trying to pull out of fight, cites THIS reason