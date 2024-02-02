'She totally said PINK ORCHID right at the start': Fans left confused as a Wheel of Fortune contestant loses despite a seemingly correct answer

In the most recent episode of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune, fans were perplexed when contestant Megan, a high school student from California, appeared to miss out on a $40,000 reward despite what many perceived to be the correct answer. The confusion arose during the bonus puzzle round, which is a critical round where the answer must be accurate. Megan was given the task of deciphering an anagram under the category "Living Thing." The puzzle was initially displayed as "_ N R _ _ _," with the characters "RSTLNE."

As Megan tensed and guessed letters, the anagram gradually took shape, revealing "P_N__RC _ D." Fans quickly speculated that Megan's guess, "Pink Orchard," was correct. However, host Pat Sajack's response appeared to ignore her answer, resulting in her loss of the round and the huge cash reward.

Audience reactions: A spectrum of interpretations

After the episode, viewers took to social media to express outrage. Opinions ranged greatly, with some strongly supporting Megan's response and others proposing alternate interpretations. A user tweeted, "The woman got screwed on #WheelOfFortune bonus puzzle tonight, she totally said 'PINK ORCHID' right at the start." Another user chimed in, emphasizing on sound saying, “sound like she said "something orchid" to me. she clearly said pink after the reveal and it sounded nothing like what she first said.”

The mismatch between Megan's answer and the interpretations of both the host and the judges caused major conflict among fans. Despite fan backlash, the show's judgment held, leaving Megan empty-handed and viewers confused.

Here are some other tweets:

Host's response: Acknowledgment amidst uncertainty

Following the tense moment, host Pat Sajack offered some sort of acknowledgment, implying that Megan may have overanalyzed her response. "You might have been overthinking a type of orchid," he said, implying a possible misunderstanding. However, this acknowledgment fell short of satisfying supporters who felt Megan's response should have been acknowledged.

Sajack's reveal of the prize estimate card, which showed a huge figure of $40,000, only fueled viewers' disappointment. Despite the clear proof of what may have been, the judgment stood, leaving Megan and her supporters feeling shortchanged.

As viewers continue to study each episode and scrutinize every conclusion, there is increasing pressure on Wheel of Fortune to address these issues and assure fairness and openness in its gaming. It remains to be seen whether future episodes will make up for the dissatisfaction.

