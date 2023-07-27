Sinead O'Connor children: A closer look into the late Irish crooner's personal life

Irish music icon, Sinead O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 has numbed the music industry. Apart from being an activist and a musical sensation, O’Connor was a loving mother to her four kids. Late Shane Lunny, Yeshua Bonadio, Jake Reynolds, and Roisin Waters are O’Connor’s four kids.

O’Connor’s family published an official statement announcing the tragic death of the singer. The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devasted and request privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinead O'Connor and her four kids

O’Connor welcomed her Jake Reynold with her first husband John Reynolds in the year 1987. In the year 2021, she revealed in her memoir that a record label pushed her to abort Jake after learning that she was pregnant. But the singer refused to do so. Jake himself is now a parent to a beautiful boy whom he welcomed with his spouse Lia.

After parting ways with John in 1991, O’Connor fell in love with John Waters who was a journalist. With him, she welcomed her second child, Roisin Waters in 1995. In the same year, she split with John Waters. After their divorce, the two fought a controversial custodial battle for their daughter. In 1999, O’Connor decided to let her baby girl live with Waters in Dublin.

Sinead O'Connor's son Shane Lunny's untimely death

O’Connor became the mother of three kids when she gave birth to Shane Lunny with Irish singer Donal Lunny in 2004. After Shane, 17, was purportedly on suicide watch, he was reported missing in Newbridge in January 2022. Several days later, O'Connor announced his dear son’s demise. O’Connor who had previously revealed dealing with bipolar disorder and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), went through deep grief after her son’s untimely death. O'Connor conveyed the heartbreaking grief she still endures over her son's suicide in her last tweet before she passed away.

In 2006, O’Connor welcomed her son Yeshua with Frank Bonadio. In an interview, O’Connor revealed that her son Yeshua was an incredible singer. As reported by O’Connor, Frank Bonadio was an American scientist.

