Sleepy TikToker takes unexpected solo stroll in locked up cinema hall after dozing off during horror movie

Popular TikTok user Jeffrey Bryant, also known as hittaa_jeff, found himself in the spotlight during an unusual movie night at his local AMC theater in Orange, California. After falling asleep at a late screening of the 2023 horror film The Exorcist: Believer, Jeffrey woke up five hours later to find himself alone in a vacant cinema as seen in his TikTok video.

The unsettling awakening

Jeffrey mistook it for midnight when the credits rolled and the lights remained low. A quick scan of his phone revealed that it was 3:47 AM, and the revelation hit him: the movie had ended five hours ago, and the theater had long closed its doors. His confusion set the scenario for a spontaneous TikTok video.

Jeffrey led his followers on a tour of the empty theater, exhibiting eerily illuminated lobbies and snack sections, devoid of any human presence, with a mix of amazement and interest. "Nobody is in the movie theater anymore, bro. Nobody," he exclaimed in the video, underlining the absurdity of his situation. The once lively cinema paradise had turned into a ghost town in the middle of the night.

While the entrance doors remained safely closed, Jeffrey's resourcefulness came into play. The TikTok celebrity successfully escaped by an emergency exit, setting off alarms in the process. His trip through the cinema's emergency exit provided an unexpected twist to his late-night adventure, leaving onlookers both entertained and curious.

Viral fame and TikTok reactions

Jeffrey's spontaneous journey on TikTok rapidly became popular, with 1.7 million views and 248,000 likes. The comments area became a hotspot for users' inventive answers, with some fantasizing about food raids and others imagining encounters with horror movie figures. The unexpected impact of Jeffrey's movie nap encouraged a surge of creativity and interaction within the TikTok community.

In the world of viral sensations and impromptu experiences, Jeffrey Bryant's transformation from a drowsy moviegoer to the lone wanderer in a shuttered AMC theater exemplifies the unpredictability of real-life adventures. As the TikTok community continues to express their responses and imaginations inspired by Jeffrey's story, one can't help but wonder what other unusual stories may develop in the most unlikely settings.

