'Slow the f**k down': Adin Ross reprimanded by mom for driving fast while streaming

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Adin Ross is undoubtedly the most controversial personality in the streaming industry. Following his permanent ban from Twitch, the influencer moved to Kick, where he has only continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He's been a "brand risk" for the emerging platform, to be sure, with his recent "transphobic rants," pushing other streamers to take their lives, and inviting celebrities like Andrew Tate to appear on his show.

Adin Ross is currently facing criticism once more, this time from a member of his own family, his mother. He received a call at midnight from the angry parent telling him to take it easy on the throttle as he was driving.

Adin Ross reprimanded by his mother

Adin Ross wanted to show his Lamborghini Urus's power as he drove a friend about in it. "This car is the best in the world. The reason why? “It can go super duper f***ing fast", he is heard saying during the stream. As Ross was traveling at "super duper" speed down a strip, his phone began to ring. Undoubtedly, he answered his phone while driving, hesitated, and then saw it was his mother.

He picked it up and said, "Mom, I'm alive." She answered, "I know you are, Slow the f*** down. I’m seeing it, please.” To this, Adin replied, "Ok I'm doing it, Sorry Mom." Having promised to do so, he proceeded to stream the trip for a further thirty minutes, constantly holding his phone and frequently lowering his gaze.

Who is Adin Ross?

Adin Ross, a Florida native, started his career in the digital world when he was a youngster. He even skipped his high school prom to focus on his Twitch streaming since he was that committed to his career.

When Ross first started his Twitch channel in 2019, he mostly covered the NBA 2K video game series. He became friends with Bronny James, the son of basketball great LeBron James, as a result of this endeavor.

When Ross met 36-year-old "alpha male lifestyle expert" Andrew Tate, his career took a different path. Tate provided more than just recognition for Ross—despite his already remarkable 7.2 million Twitch fans and 3.5 million YouTube followers—by offering advice.

But once Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania on suspicion of rape and human trafficking, the relationship turned controversial. Currently, Ross streams on the emerging platform called, Kick.

