The parent company of Snapchat, Snap, has released a new version of its generative AI technology that aims to improve the realism of the effects that users can apply when using their phone cameras to record themselves. This action is an aspect of Snap's plan to keep up its advantage over competitors on social media.

In augmented reality or overlaying digital effects on real-world photography, Snap has long been a pioneer. Even though it's still smaller than industry titans like Meta, the company is hoping that its improved special effects, called lenses, will draw in more advertisers and users to Snapchat.

Snap launches AI-Powered lenses

AR developers now have access to the new AI-powered lenses, enabling them to produce more intricate and whimsical experiences that users of Snapchat may integrate into their content.

Additionally, Lens Studio, a toolkit that lets developers and artists create augmented reality features for websites and apps in addition to Snapchat, has received a significant update from Snap.

An AI assistant that can respond to questions from developers is one of the generative AI tools included in the upgraded Lens Studio. Furthermore, artists may now create 3D pictures straight from text prompts, doing away with the necessity for manual modeling, thanks to a new tool.

Early AR technology was limited to simple effects, such as overlaying a virtual hat on a person's head while they were filming. Modern technology makes it possible to create increasingly complex lenses, like caps that adapt to a subject's head shape and illumination to fit the scene, adding to the effects' realistic appearance.

Bobby Murphy, Snap's chief technology officer, claimed that Snap is developing full-body augmented reality experiences, such as the difficult chore of creating new outfits for the user. These developments are meant to stretch the limits of what AR on Snapchat can accomplish.

