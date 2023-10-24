In an unexpected turn of events, a Telegram channel known as General SVR has made a bombshell allegation about Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's health. The station, which has a history of making unsubstantiated claims about Putin's health, claims that Putin had a cardiac arrest on a recent Sunday evening. The worldwide community has been stunned by this disclosure.

Putin's health in question

General SVR has long suspected that Putin's recent public appearances, including overseas travels, were staged by body duplicates. According to the channel, security guards at Putin's mansion heard sounds and discovered the president unconscious on the floor. Doctors on duty resuscitated him and transferred him to a specially prepared room in his home for additional medical attention. According to General SVR, Putin's health has been worsening owing to a variety of health ailments, including oncology, and the current episode has raised worries among his inner circle.

The controversy surrounding Putin's doubles

An AI study undertaken by a Japanese TV broadcast, which evaluated Putin's face, stride, and voice in several appearances and determined that body duplicates were utilized, lends credence to General SVR's claim. Furthermore, Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, has echoed similar assertions, claiming that the actual Putin has not been seen since June 2022. This incident has raised concerns about the veracity of Putin's recent public appearances, including travels to Kyrgyzstan, China, and Russia. General SVR claims that these body duplicates had considerable plastic surgery and were trained by Russian secret services to act as Putin stand-ins.

The Kremlin's response and international repercussions

As of currently, the Kremlin has not formally replied to General SVR's assertions. Russian officials have previously denied that Putin, who is 71 years old, is suffering from any health issues. The channel's accusations have sparked widespread alarm and debate both inside and outside of Russia.

The worldwide community will be keeping a careful eye on any developments in this tale. If these assertions are proven to be accurate, the consequences for Russia's political environment and the globe at large might be far-reaching. For the time being, the mystery surrounding Putin's health and the employment of body doubles remains a source of heated conjecture and controversy, leaving many unresolved issues.

