Social media channel makes major claim about Vladimir Putin's health: Details inside

A Telegram channel known as General SVR has made a sensational claim regarding the health of Russian Premier Vladimir Putin. Read on...

Written by Sakina Kaukawala Published on Oct 24, 2023   |  05:11 PM IST  |  27.9K
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons)
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons

Key Highlight

  • Telegram channel General SVR suggests that Russian Premier Vladimir Putin suffered a cardiac arrest
  • The channel has asserted that Putin's recent public appearances are carried out by body doubles

In an unexpected turn of events, a Telegram channel known as General SVR has made a bombshell allegation about Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's health. The station, which has a history of making unsubstantiated claims about Putin's health, claims that Putin had a cardiac arrest on a recent Sunday evening. The worldwide community has been stunned by this disclosure. 

Putin's health in question 

General SVR has long suspected that Putin's recent public appearances, including overseas travels, were staged by body duplicates. According to the channel, security guards at Putin's mansion heard sounds and discovered the president unconscious on the floor. Doctors on duty resuscitated him and transferred him to a specially prepared room in his home for additional medical attention. According to General SVR, Putin's health has been worsening owing to a variety of health ailments, including oncology, and the current episode has raised worries among his inner circle. 

ALSO READ: What happened to Imran Khan? Pakistan's ex-PM indicted on serious charges

The controversy surrounding Putin's doubles 

An AI study undertaken by a Japanese TV broadcast, which evaluated Putin's face, stride, and voice in several appearances and determined that body duplicates were utilized, lends credence to General SVR's claim. Furthermore, Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, has echoed similar assertions, claiming that the actual Putin has not been seen since June 2022. This incident has raised concerns about the veracity of Putin's recent public appearances, including travels to Kyrgyzstan, China, and Russia. General SVR claims that these body duplicates had considerable plastic surgery and were trained by Russian secret services to act as Putin stand-ins. 

The Kremlin's response and international repercussions 

As of currently, the Kremlin has not formally replied to General SVR's assertions. Russian officials have previously denied that Putin, who is 71 years old, is suffering from any health issues. The channel's accusations have sparked widespread alarm and debate both inside and outside of Russia. 

The worldwide community will be keeping a careful eye on any developments in this tale. If these assertions are proven to be accurate, the consequences for Russia's political environment and the globe at large might be far-reaching. For the time being, the mystery surrounding Putin's health and the employment of body doubles remains a source of heated conjecture and controversy, leaving many unresolved issues. 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's controversial demand from Melania Trump leaked through audio tape: All you need to know

Advertisement

Know more about this shocking claim by General SVR

Is there any evidence to support these claims?
They gain some credibility from an AI analysis conducted by a Japanese TV report and the assertions of Ukrainian military intelligence head Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, who claimed the real Putin has not been seen since June 2022.
How has the Kremlin responded to these allegations?
As of now, there has been no official response from the Kremlin. Russian officials have previously denied that Putin is suffering from any health problems.
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!