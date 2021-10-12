Son of Kal-El: New Superman comes out as bisexual in DC’s latest comic

Superman is one of the oldest and most popular superheroes in popular culture. The superhero serves as a benchmark of several superhero traits for the other superheroes. In the latest edition of DC comics ‘Son of Kal-El’ which will be coming out on November 9 comes out as bisexual. The son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will have a romantic relationship with a male friend. Jon Kent and budding journalist Jay Nakamura struck up a friendship in a story released in August. They will share a kiss in a story to be published next month.

DC released a statement, “Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel”. DC described the latest superman as ‘bisexual’ in the press release which is headlined as ‘Jon Kent finds his identity’. "Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," said Tom Taylor, who writes the series. He further said, “When I was offered this job, I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, it feels like a missed opportunity to have another straight white savior.”

We didn’t want this to be ‘DC Comics creates new queer Superman,’” Taylor said. “We want this to be ‘Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out,’ and I think that’s a really important distinction there.” I’m seeing tweets of people saying they burst into tears when they read the news, that they wished that Superman was this when they were growing up, that they could see themselves,” he added.

