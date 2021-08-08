'Sona Munda' Neeraj Chopra receives 1 year of free air travel after his gold win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra won a billion hearts on Saturday when he won India's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well as the first ever in athletics. The 23-year-old gold-winning performance in javelin throw blazed through the stadium as his best attempt was clocked in at 87.58M. Chopra comfortably sat at the top of table as other athletes tried their best to get close to the mark in their six attempts. With Chopra's win, the Indian national anthem was also played at the Olympics after 13 long years resulting in a goosebump-worthy event.

After his spectacular win, Chopra was flooded with wishes from across the world as well as gifts in cash and kind. The Haryana Government announced Rs 6 crore and a Class I job for Chopra. Now, India's airline Indigo has also announced one year of free air travel for the athlete.

Ronojoy Dutta, CEO of Indigo, said, "You have shown us what hard work, resilience and passion can achieve and I am sure you will be a torch bearer for future Indian athletes. Well done, Neeraj."

Our humble felicitation offer for @Neeraj_chopra1 from @IndiGo6E. And as our CEO Rono added, “Neeraj , we sincerely hope you will avail of our offer, to travel extensively across the country, to spread your message of hope and inspiration to aspiring young athletes across India! pic.twitter.com/YbMjpZCpYW — C Lekha (@ChhaviLeekha) August 7, 2021

Adding, "Neeraj , we sincerely hope you will avail of our offer, to travel extensively across the country, to spread your message of hope and inspiration to aspiring young athletes across India!" Meanwhile, Industrialist Anand Mahindra also promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a Mahindra XUV700 - the Indian automaker's upcoming product in its SUV line.

Several Bollywood stars also flooded social media with wishes for the athlete who finished off India's Olympic campaign on a high.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM Khattar to give 6 crore, Class 1 category job to Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra