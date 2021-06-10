South African woman gives birth to 10 babies at once; Husband is happy and emotional

A woman in South Africa has broken the Guinness World Record as she went on to give birth to ten babies.

Life is full of surprises and this was evidently visible for a couple in South Africa’s Gauteng who became proud parents 10 babies at once. Yes! You read it right. The South African woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to 10 babies which include seven boys and three girls on June 7 this year in Pretoria. Interestingly, this came as a surprise for the medical staff as well as the scans had earlier detected that Gosiame was supposed to give birth to eight babies.

This news was confirmed by Teboho Tsotetsi who told Pretoria News that it is an emotional moment for him. “It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional,” he added. To note, the couple also has six year old twins. To recall, Gosiame, who has been the talk of the town ever since the news of her rare pregnancy case surfaced, had stated that her pregnancy was natural. Before her delivery, the lady had told Pretoria News, “I am shocked by my pregnancy. It was tough at the beginning. I was sick. It was hard for me. It’s still tough but I am used to it now. I don’t feel the pain anymore, but it’s still a bit tough. I just pray for God to help me deliver all my children in a healthy condition, and for me and my children to come out alive. I would be pleased about it.”

Interestingly, Gosiame has managed to break the Guinness World Record which was earlier set by a Malian woman in Morocco after she gave birth to nine babies including five girls and four boys.

