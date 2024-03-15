South Sudan tops the list of the poorest countries in the world with $492 GDP per capita; full list inside
South Sudan, which became independent in 2011, is the world's youngest and poorest country, according to data released by International Monetary fund.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released a report ranking the world's poorest nations based on GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP). Forbes explains that PPP takes into account the cost of living, offering a more accurate representation of living standards compared to GDP, which focuses on a country's economic output as a whole.
South Sudan ranked as the poorest country
South Sudan, the world's youngest country, gained independence in 2011 but unfortunately faces numerous challenges. With a GDP per capita PPP of only $492.72, it is considered the poorest nation globally. The report paints a grim picture of the country's situation, highlighting its struggling infrastructure, prolonged conflicts, and political instability.
List of the poorest countries according to GDP
1: South Sudan $492.72
2: Burundi $936.42
3: Central African Republic (CAR) $1,140.00
4: Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) $1,570.00
5: Mozambique $1,650.00
6: Malawi $1,710.00
7: Niger $1,730.00
8: Chad $1,860.00
9: Liberia $1,880.00
10: Madagascar $1,990.00
Burundi ($936.42), the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($1,570.00), the Central African Republic ($1,140.00), and Mozambique ($1,650.00) are the countries that follow South Sudan. These nations suffer from similar issues, such as internal strife, political instability, poor infrastructure, and a reliance on rain-fed agriculture that leaves them susceptible to food insecurity and climate shocks.
Additionally, the examples of Malawi ($1,710.00), Niger ($1,730.00), Chad ($1,860.00), Liberia ($1,880.00), and Madagascar ($1,990.00) are examined in the report. These nations, which are mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa, struggle with scarce resources, fast population growth, and a strong reliance on agriculture, which makes them vulnerable to poverty.
The report is a call to action for the international community to deal with the underlying issues that lead to poverty in these countries. A better future for these nations depends on making investments in infrastructure, encouraging economic diversity, and maintaining political stability.
Yemen, with a projected GDP per capita of $2,136 in 2024, is the Asian country facing the most economic hardships. However, this figure's accuracy is still elusive since ongoing disputes impede accurate economic evaluations.
