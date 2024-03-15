The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released a report ranking the world's poorest nations based on GDP per capita adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP). Forbes explains that PPP takes into account the cost of living, offering a more accurate representation of living standards compared to GDP, which focuses on a country's economic output as a whole.

South Sudan ranked as the poorest country

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, gained independence in 2011 but unfortunately faces numerous challenges. With a GDP per capita PPP of only $492.72, it is considered the poorest nation globally. The report paints a grim picture of the country's situation, highlighting its struggling infrastructure, prolonged conflicts, and political instability.

List of the poorest countries according to GDP

1: South Sudan $492.72

2: Burundi $936.42

3: Central African Republic (CAR) $1,140.00

4: Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) $1,570.00

5: Mozambique $1,650.00

6: Malawi $1,710.00

7: Niger $1,730.00

8: Chad $1,860.00

9: Liberia $1,880.00

10: Madagascar $1,990.00

Burundi ($936.42), the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($1,570.00), the Central African Republic ($1,140.00), and Mozambique ($1,650.00) are the countries that follow South Sudan. These nations suffer from similar issues, such as internal strife, political instability, poor infrastructure, and a reliance on rain-fed agriculture that leaves them susceptible to food insecurity and climate shocks.

Additionally, the examples of Malawi ($1,710.00), Niger ($1,730.00), Chad ($1,860.00), Liberia ($1,880.00), and Madagascar ($1,990.00) are examined in the report. These nations, which are mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa, struggle with scarce resources, fast population growth, and a strong reliance on agriculture, which makes them vulnerable to poverty.

The report is a call to action for the international community to deal with the underlying issues that lead to poverty in these countries. A better future for these nations depends on making investments in infrastructure, encouraging economic diversity, and maintaining political stability.

Yemen, with a projected GDP per capita of $2,136 in 2024, is the Asian country facing the most economic hardships. However, this figure's accuracy is still elusive since ongoing disputes impede accurate economic evaluations.

