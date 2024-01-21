Sperm donor makes a startling revelation; says he's 'the biological father of 97 kids' and maybe many more

Dylan Stone-Miller set off on an unforeseen journey in the corridors of an Atlanta-based software engineering business in the year 2020. Only minutes into his new employment, an Instagram message brought an unexpected surprise that changed the course of his life. A woman who had conceived a child using the sperm Stone-Miller donated over a decade ago while in college contacted him to express her gratitude, triggering a series of events that led him to find a network of biological children spanning six countries as per PEOPLE.

The ripple effect: An ever-growing number

Stone-Miller's inbox quickly became swamped with messages from parents whose children had his genetic imprint. Using his donor number, families found one another on various platforms, building a close-knit community on Facebook. Surprisingly, Stone-Miller thinks that he has at least 97 biological children, but the total number may reach 250. This realization not only changed his life but also spurred his newfound enthusiasm for donors and recipient families.

In the midst of the surge of fresh relationships, Stone-Miller is advocating for legislative limits on the number of births caused by a single sperm donor. While sperm donation limitations are not regulated at the national level, Stone-Miller highlights the importance of industry reforms. The multibillion-dollar sperm donation industry, as represented by Stone-Miller's experience with Atlanta-based sperm bank Xytex, calls for a deeper look at the ethical implications of donor anonymity and the possible influence on offspring's lives.

A personal odyssey: Meeting his progeny

Stone-Miller's desire to reconnect with his biological children led him on a cross-country road journey, during which he met 26 of his children. Meetings began through online platforms and progressed into more than just meets between strangers. Stone-Miller made a pledge to maintain lifetime ties with the families he unknowingly helped build.

As Stone-Miller navigates the emotional terrain of seeing his biological children, he recognizes the hardship of bidding farewell knowing that such moments are fleeting. The heartbreaking events and painful goodbyes make up the fabric of his journey, leaving an everlasting effect on both him and the children he fathered.

As Stone-Miller's relationships with his biological children continue, he plans to start a non-profit organization to help sperm donors and recipient families navigate the difficult issues that come with such revelations. Despite the sperm bank's claims of retirement, there is no legal obligation to stop distributing Stone-Miller's donated sperm, creating ethical questions about the possibility of more unforeseen repercussions.

In a quiet moment, Stone-Miller considers the notion of starting his own family. Recognizing the ethical consequences, he struggles with the responsibility of bringing more children into the world. For the time being, he finds contentment in the connections he's made and the uncharted journey that awaits him, embracing the intricacies of a unique and unexpected legacy.

