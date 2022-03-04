Spin King and Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of 'suspected heart attack' at 52

In what came as a massive jolt from the world of cricket as Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away. According to media reports, the ace cricketers breathed his last in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52. The media reports suggest that he died of a heart attack. A statement has been issued regarding Shane’s unfortunate demise by his management which read as, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course”.

Shane’s demise has come as a major shock to his fans across the world and the social media is abuzz with tweets mourning the loss. In fact, several cricketers have also been taking to social media to pay their tribute to the cricket legend. Virender Sehwag took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world”.

For the uninitiated, Shane Warne was considered to be the greatest leg spinner of all time who had 708 test match wickets to his name, a record which was only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. Besides, he also took 293 One-Day International wickets and even played a key role in Australia’s triumph during the 1999 World Cup.