St Patrick's Day 2024: Here's a look at all the celebrations happening in Northern Ireland

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, thousands of people in Northern Ireland prepare to celebrate in their towns and cities. Communities from Belfast to Londonderry, and Downpatrick to Armagh, are planning lavish celebrations for Ireland's patron saint, as per a report from BBC.

Belfast

This year, Belfast will host its first St. Patrick's Music Weekend. It features a three-day "trad trail" across different venues in the city center. The St. Patrick's Day parade, which begins at 1:30 PM GMT from City Hall, will undoubtedly be the highlight of the celebrations. The parade will travel in a circular route through the city's main streets.

Following the parade, Cathedral Gardens will transform into a festival village, featuring free performances, delicious food stalls, céilí workshops, and family-friendly activities. Belfast's St. Patrick's Day celebration is shaping up to be one to remember.

Londonderry

Londonderry is preparing for the St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival, which will feature the theme "light over darkness." It's all about celebrating spring and the promise of better days ahead. The carnival will begin at Guildhall Square with live music, including traditional tunes, contemporary beats, and céilí dances to get everyone moving.

The North West Carnival Initiative is organizing the parade, which will begin at 3:00 PM from Bishop Street Car Park. It will wind through the city streets, bringing out the vibrant spirit of the community, before concluding at Strand Road Car Park.

Downpatrick

In Downpatrick, where St. Patrick's final resting place is located, the day will begin with a special pilgrimage walk led by church leaders. They will begin their journey at Saul Church and make their way to Down Cathedral, where St. Patrick's grave is located. Following the walk, there will be a cross-community service with a wreath-laying ceremony at the saint's grave.

Later in the day, the town will come alive with a parade that begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Downshire Estate. The parade will wind through Downpatrick, passing through the newly established St. Patrick's Village, which is centered on St. Patrick's Square. The village will host traditional céilí dancing, family activities, and an artisan fair for unique crafts and goods.

Armagh

Armagh, also known as the Cathedral City, is preparing for an exciting celebration of St. Patrick's Day, with a jam-packed schedule of cultural activities spread over nine days. From music and comedy to poetry and film, there will be something for everyone to enjoy as the city comes alive with St. Patrick's Day spirit.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade, starting at 2:30 PM from Christian Brothers School, will be the highlight of the festivities. The parade will wind through the city streets, showcasing Armagh's rich cultural heritage. In Armagh, it will undoubtedly be a day of fun, laughter, and plenty of Irish spirit.

Dublin

Meanwhile, just across the border in Dublin, they're preparing for one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades you'll ever witness. This year's theme is Spréach, which honors the incredible creativity of Irish artists and creators. The parade will feature marching bands, performers, dancers, and some really cool floats.

What's even more exciting is that Dublin is ensuring that everyone can enjoy the parade. They are creating a "relaxed parade space" specifically for neurodivergent families and individuals. It's all about making everyone feel welcome and comfortable while celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Dublin.

Other celebrations across Northern Ireland

The party in Newry begins with live music and family-friendly activities. Then, a parade will leave from the Quays Shopping Centre, adding to the excitement of the day.

Traditional dancers and live music will light up the Diamond in Enniskillen's town center. In Kilkeel, a lively parade will wind through the streets, bringing the community together to celebrate.

In Omagh, everything revolves around music and entertainment. The Strule Arts Centre offers live music and drumming workshops. It will be a day of music, dancing, and good times in these Northern Irish towns.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, Northern Ireland prepares to celebrate its rich cultural heritage and the arrival of spring with a series of vibrant and inclusive events throughout the region.

