St. Patrick's Day: When do we celebrate it and why is colour green significant? Check details

“Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not, everyone has a little luck o' the Irish in them,” says a quote by Laura Sommers. St. Patrick's Day is a popular Irish festival celebrated on the date of Saint Patrick’s death. The festival is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Montserrat, and Newfoundland & Labrador. Every year, the streets are full of people holding flags, wearing hats, drinking beers, and participating in parades to celebrate the Irish spirit. The same excitement can be expected on St. Patrick's Day 2023.

When do we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17 every year in remembrance of Saint Patrick, who died on this very day. Born in Britain, Saint Patrick is said to have been kidnapped and enslaved by Irish raiders when he was 16 years old. As per reports, he managed to escape but returned and chose to advance Christianity throughout the country. He is claimed to have been buried at Downpatrick post his death on March 17, 460.

Why do we celebrate the festival?

Celebrated as an official Christian feast day, St. Patrick’s Day is an annual festival held in memory of Saint Patrick, who was the primary patron saint of Ireland. Elizabeth Stack, the executive director of Albany's Irish American Heritage Museum, told USA Today, “It’s a holy day of obligation for Catholics in Ireland, which means they are supposed to attend mass.” The festival is popularly known as an event that revolves around food, parades, beer, church sessions, and musical celebrations. Stack says that alcohol was not a big part of the festival in the earlier days. “It was kind of a family day that you’d celebrate, but no alcohol was available. Because it was a holiday in Lent, you could not buy alcohol on that day,” she explained.

Why is it connected to the colour green?

St. Patrick’s Day is majorly connected to the colour green and there are many reasons behind it. Leprechauns like to pinch people, and as per the popular American myth, one can escape the pinches on St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green since the colour makes one invisible to leprechauns. Brian Witt, cultural exhibits coordinator for Milwaukee Irish Fest, told USA Today, “The Irish Americans would wear the green as a reminder that they were nationalists first and foremost. The colors of the Irish flag are green, white, and orange, the green symbolizing the Irish nationalism, the orange symbolizing the Orangemen of the north, and the white symbolizing peace.”

Green is also said to be the go-to color to wear on St. Patrick’s Day because Ireland is popularly known as the “Emerald Isle.” Various stories claim that Saint Patrick used the three-leaved shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity to Irish pagans which is why it is the most important symbol of St. Patrick’s Day and Ireland.