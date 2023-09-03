Starfield: When is the game releasing? Launch date, early access, and other details explored

Fans are excitedly awaiting the debut of Bethesda Game Studios' highly anticipated space-themed role-playing game, Starfield. While the game has been kept under wraps, there have been a few hints and rumors that have allowed us to piece together some information. In this article, we'll look at the Starfield release date, early access options, and other intriguing details.

Starfield Release Date

One of the most pressing concerns about Starfield is its release date. Bethesda has been tight-lipped on this, although there have been some hints that we can examine. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios' director, has previously stated that Starfield will be released after The Elder Scrolls VI. Given that The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in 2018 and is still in development, it's safe to infer that Starfield will not be released until 2022 or later.

Starfield Early Access

Bethesda has not stated whether or not Starfield will receive early access. However, given the success of early-access games, it wouldn't be strange if Bethesda decided to use this format. Early access would allow users to experience the game before its official release, while also providing the development team with valuable input and allowing them to make required modifications. If early access is provided, it might happen a few months before the formal launch, allowing players to explore the game's universe ahead of time.

Available platforms for Starfield

In terms of platform availability, Bethesda has stated that Starfield will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC. This choice infuriated fans who had hoped for a multi-platform release, but it also illustrates Bethesda's dedication to producing an immersive and tailored experience for the next generation of consoles. Furthermore, with Microsoft's recent acquisition of Bethesda, this exclusivity may extend to Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to enjoy Starfield for free.

Starfield Gameplay

Starfield is planned to be an open-world single-player RPG set in space in terms of gameplay and environment. Bethesda has promised a big and immersive universe packed with distinct planets, factions, and intergalactic travel. According to Todd Howard, the game will be a mix of science fiction and typical Bethesda RPG components, providing players with a mix of new and familiar experiences.

According to rumors, Starfield will include a powerful character creation system that would allow players to create their spacefaring protagonist to their desire. The game will also reportedly contain several spaceship modification possibilities, allowing users to personalize their ships and truly make them their own.

