'Stop embarrassing yourself': Netizens ruthlessly troll Dillon Danis as he looks to appeal DQ decision

After The Prime Card's results were made public, there seemed to be a broad feeling of disappointment. Tommy Fury defeated KSI by unanimous decision, and Dillon Danis lost his fight with Logan Paul after being disqualified. Logan Paul's disqualification victory over Dillon Danis is something that the former MMA fighter is not ready to accept and is determined to appeal the decision.

Danis fought YouTuber Logan Paul in a boxing match that resulted in a disqualification in a much-anticipated comeback to combat sports. Danis tried to use a headlock for an illegal takedown, and both combatants' crews entered the ring to stop the bout.

Check out Danis' tweet after losing the match

Danis says he has multiple offenses against Paul

The video, which shows one of Paul's security guards entering the ring in the middle of their fight's sixth round, is the reason behind Danis' appeal. It is usually prohibited for outsiders to enter the ring during professional boxing matches without the referee's permission. Logan Paul should have been disqualified if his security had entered the ring, Danis stated in response to a Tweet from IFN Boxing that raised the issue.

The appeal was made on the grounds that the former MMA fighter had "multiple offenses" against Paul, which he had charged. Given that Danis' security staff also entered the ring, users on Twitter questioned the validity of his appeal. Many of the netizens felt that Danis was just not ready to accept the defeat which is why he is making excuses. They have been trolling him for just talking trash on the internet and failing to perform in the ring.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' rivalry

The long-awaited boxing battle between YouTube personality Logan Paul and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis took place on October 14. The two personalities met in the ring to resolve their feud after months of enmity. Prior to the fight, Danis gained attention by publishing images of Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal with other men, which finally led to a lawsuit being brought against him.

However, their rivalry had the internet in a metaphorical chokehold, with viewers eager to know who would win. Their rivalry was so prevalent, in fact, that Drake, the Canadian rapper, joined the fray by wagering USD 850k on Logan's victory via KO.

