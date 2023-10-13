Store owner who sold USD 1.76 billon Powerball ticket unveils plans for USD 1 million payout

A yet-to-be-identified customer's winning ticket for the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history has caused a stir in the little California village where it was bought. Frazier Park residents, a little mountain town of 3,100 people located roughly 75 miles north of Los Angeles, are eager to find out if the USD 1.76 billion reward is actually theirs. The winning ticket was acquired from Midway Market & Liquor, which Nidal "Andy" Khalil has co-owned with him since 1994. He expressed his hope that it was one of his frequent customers.

Khali told the New York Post, “I found out about 9:30 pm last night, actually through social media. I didn’t even believe it at first. I think this could be the biggest thing that’s ever happened at Frazier Park. I hope it is one of my regular customers because we have a few who buy tickets every day.”

Store owner plans to use 1 million dollars to pay children's fees

According to Khalil, a portion of the 1 million dollars that the store will receive from the jackpot will be used to fund his children's college education. Chris Khalil, his nephew who works there as well, expressed disbelief at the news and stated the money would help him with his forthcoming wedding.

The majority of the residents of Frazier Park, a mountain town where the word immediately spread, are retirees, veterans, and "lifers." People on a local Facebook group conjectured and made predictions about who may win. Some further requested that a portion of the prize be given to the community to help with construction and park improvements.

Customers at Sue's Tavern, the community's favorite bar, expressed shock and regret over not purchasing the ticket themselves. However, a lot of people expressed their happiness that Khalil would receive some of the cash and commended his kindness and charity.

The winning numbers—22, 24, 40, 52, and 64—along with the Powerball number—10, changed one person's life forever.

About Powerball Jackpot

This is not the first time that California has received a huge Powerball jackpot. The USD 2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a lucky player in November 2022 helped pave the way for yet another incredible victory in the same state. A protracted jackpot run came to an end with the Wednesday night Powerball drawing.

It's essential to remember that federal withholding taxes are compelled on gaming earnings in the US. Additionally, winners are subject to state taxes in several states, with rates ranging from 2.5 percent in Arizona to 10.9 percent in New York.

