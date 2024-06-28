According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 struck off the coast of Peru in South America at 12:36 a.m. local time. The AFP reported that the earthquake occurred in Peru, 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from the Atiquipa area. It also mentioned the chance of tsunami waves along various coastlines, which was later lifted.

Magnitude 7 earthquake hits Peru

Located around 380 miles south of Lima and close to the borders with Chile and Bolivia, Atiquipa is a district in the southern province of Caravelí, Peru. It was 17 miles (28 kilometers) deep. Several Atiquipa locals reported on social media that they felt a powerful, prolonged earthquake that rocked their beds.

The reports further stated that the capital, Ayacucho, and Ica were all affected by the earthquake. The local radio station RPP was informed by Sancos, Ayacucho region mayor Eder Allca, that a rock slide on one of his district's roads has cut off multiple villages. CCTV footage captured in the nearby town of Caraveli shows individuals fleeing from their homes and a residential street shaking severely during the seismic activity.

No casualties by the earthquake were reported

There have been no reported fatalities from the earthquake, according to Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen. According to the Peruvian Presidency, the government is keeping an eye on the issue and assessing any possible damage. Peru is situated in the Pacific "Ring of Fire," hence earthquakes are often there.

Tsunami warning

Initially, a warning alerting some coastal locations in Peru to "possible" tsunami waves up to 1 to 3 meters in height was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). However, it eventually withdrew the warning, claiming that there was no danger or tsunami warning.

The Nazca plate, which stretches across the Pacific along much of the coast, and the South American plate, which comprises the majority of the continent, border Peru and the majority of the South American Pacific Coast.

