Submarine Horror Game Iron Lung dev comments on sudden spike in sales, expresses uneasiness

The unsettling events surrounding the missing OceanGate submersible have had an unforeseen consequence for the horror game Iron Lung. Developer David Szymanski shared their dismay as the game witnessed a significant increase in sales coinciding with the media coverage of the vanished submersible. The peculiar connection between reality and the game's nightmarish concept has left the developer with mixed feelings.

Developer David Szymanski expresses discomfort

In a tweet accompanied by a sales graph, David Szymanski conveyed their unease about the sudden surge in Iron Lung's sales. The spike, starting on June 19, aligned with the media's reporting on the missing submersible. Szymanski's tweet read, "This feels so wrong.

"I made Iron Lung the most nightmarish thing I could think of, and knowing real people are in that situation right now is pretty horrific, even if it was their own bad decisions," Szymanski added, acknowledging the disturbing reality behind the game's concept.

OceanGate's Use of a video game controller draws attention

Aside from the missing submersible, OceanGate made headlines previously for its use of a video game controller to operate the vessel. In a CBS report from November, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush showcased the Logitech gamepad, stating, "We run the whole thing with this game controller."

While Iron Lung continues to experience an unexpected surge in sales, news of the missing OceanGate submersible's implosion came to light.

The unique connection between real-world events and the horror game has sparked a sense of disconcertment for Iron Lung's developer, highlighting the haunting intersection of fiction and reality.

