Suzanne Morphew update: Remains of Colorado mom found 3 years after she disappeared

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a disturbing finding in the case of Suzanne Morphew, a mother who went missing while riding her bike on Mother's Day in 2020 as per USA Today. Authorities discovered her remains in the Moffat region, some 40 miles south of Salida, after a long inquiry and a series of legal issues. This is the latest twist in a case that has drawn international attention and resulted in charges being filed against her husband, Barry Morphew, though the charges were eventually withdrawn.

Discovery of remains

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday that they have discovered Suzanne Morphew's remains. However, specifics regarding the location and condition of the remains were not revealed, and the matter is still being investigated. No arrests have been made in relation to the finding as of yet.

Legal developments

According to USA Today, Suzanne's husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested in 2021 in connection with her murder, over a year after she went missing. He faced first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence allegations. The prosecution, however, subsequently withdrew these accusations. Following that, Barry Morphew launched a $15 million lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators, alleging constitutional breaches. His attorney, Iris Eytan, has not yet responded to the latest finding of Suzanne's remains.

Suzanne Morphew's disappearance

Suzanne Morphew went missing on May 10, 2020, after leaving her house in the Salida region of southern Colorado for a bike ride. Her story received extensive press, including appearances on television series such as "Profiling Evil" and "Dr. Oz."

The arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew described the investigators' case against him, saying that Suzanne insisted on leaving him and that he changed his allegations when new evidence emerged as per USA Today. Barry first neglected to divulge that on Mother's Day, he took an unorthodox route, heading near the site where Suzanne's bicycle helmet was subsequently discovered. He then stated he traveled in that direction because he saw an elk cross the road.

Charges dropped

Barry Morphew's charges were dismissed when a court banned the prosecution from summoning most of its main witnesses owing to repeated violations of evidence-handling procedures. Notably, DNA from an unknown guy was discovered in Suzanne Morphew's SUV, raising the possibility of another suspect's participation. The accusations were dropped without prejudice, leaving the door open for future prosecution.

Community Impact

According to USA Today, Suzanne Morphew's case had a tremendous influence on the community and law enforcement, according to Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezza. He reaffirmed their determination to continue the inquiry and seek justice for Suzanne.

In a related case, Barry Morphew pled guilty to forgery after casting Suzanne Morphew's 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump following her abduction. As part of a plea deal, he was fined and imposed court fees but spared jail time.

