Swedish princess Sofia Hellqvist volunteers at hospital during the Coronavirus pandemic

Princess Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden joins the hospital as a volunteer during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Princess Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden has joined the healthcare staff at a hospital to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. The 35-years-old royal has undertaken a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm University, where she is an honorary chair member and is now eligible to volunteer at the hospital. The Swedish princess has decided to put her degree to use and has joined forces with a hospital in Sweden to help during the Coronavirus crisis.

Amidst the crisis, the medical staff is making for a vital front line force fighting COVID-19 and now Princess Sofia Hellqvist too has joined hands with them for non-medical related tasks at the hospital. Princess Sofia is the wife of Prince Carl Philip, and the daughter-in-law of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden. The mother of Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel was pictured on her first day at the hospital, wearing a blue uniform, all set to begin her duties.

Sweden has reported 12,540 Coronavirus positive cases till date with a death toll of 1,333. As of Thursday, no new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Sweden. The Coronavirus cases have risen up to 2,184,566 worldwide, resulting in 146,897 deaths and the number is only increasing with each passing day. However, doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers are working day and night in order to combat the virus.

