T 20 World Cup: India loses against New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai; Here's how Twitter reacted

Another bad news for team India as they suffered their second successive defeat of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand. It was only recently that team India was defeated by Pakistan by 10 wickets in their tournament opener. It looks like Indians will have to wait a bit longer to rejoice at the success of team India. This defeat against New Zealand has taken India away from the success at International Cricket Council as Virat Kohli's men suffered a huge blow to their chances of reaching the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021.

Reportedly, this match between India and New Zealand was played in Dubai on Sunday. Everyone had hoped that the Indian team would bounce back after their loss against Pakistan, but instead, they displayed another upsetting performance as they were restricted to 110 for 7 in 20 overs by New Zealand in Dubai. It is a big blow for everyone also because it is the first time in 22 years that India has lost their first two matches in a World Cup campaign. The last time India did so was at the 1999 World Cup in England. A Mohammad Azharuddin-led side lost to South Africa by 4 wickets in their World Cup opener that was followed by a narrow 3-run defeat to Zimbabwe in England.

India posted 151 against Pakistan but lost without being able to pick up a wicket. New Zealand gunned down the 111-run target on Sunday with more than 5 overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand. The next match of team India is against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday before they take on Scotland and Namibia. A lot of other results has to go India's way if they are to sneak through to the semi-final from Group 2 which is led by Pakistan who has won their first 3 matches. Check out how the netizens react to this loss.

My dream 11 would be 2007 wali team and Mahi bhai as a captain!!#IndiaVsNZ — Amay Mehta (@MehtaAmay) October 31, 2021

We have the richest cricket league in the world, we have the highest paid players in the world still we are out of the world cup from early stage.

Such a shame#T20WorldCup21 #indiaVsnz — waqaar (@waqaar145) October 31, 2021

No doubt @imVkohli is a great player but let him be the player not the Captain with responsibilities! If it continues to be like this for few more years & big tourneys slipping out of India’s hands then day isn’t far when cricket will become like hockey is for Indians #IndiaVsNZ — Arunima Dey (@ArunimaDey17) October 31, 2021

Team India, you have indomitable courage and had proved your potential in tracks ways back. Only thing is channelise those experiences and energy and bounce back with an attempt to win !!

We encourage you all.#indiaVsnz — Rishabh Tripathi (@Rishabh_kcnit) October 31, 2021

ALSO READ: Maharashtra government to issue daily tickets for local trains for fully vaccinated people