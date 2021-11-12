T20 World Cup 2021: Australia to clash with New Zealand for the finals

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday (November 11) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to reach the final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With this defeat, Australian team will noe clash with New Zealand in the finals on Sunday.

According to a report in Wion, after the match, the winning skipper Aaron Finch said, "Never thought it was in the bag. It was a great game of cricket. The way Wade held his nerve at the end was amazing. That partnership with Stoinis was crucial. I got my feet in a tangle and opening batsmen do get a few good balls now and then in T20 cricket." "We were sloppy today in the field, a couple of tough ones. We need the support of all 17 players to get across the line. We have played some really good cricket in the back end. Teams chasing have been successful," he added.

Yesterday, New Zealand entered the final of the ICC T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling match. England had set New Zealand a target of 167 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson, the winning captain, said, "Most players have played together in various tournaments. Knew it was going to be a great game of cricket. Thought they had a pretty competitive total. But just by staying in there, building the partnerships and cashing in on some moments, some matchups. Definitely, something that stood out today (Mitchell's character). Has batted beautifully in a high pressure situation. T20 cricket - it's a game of small margins. Depending on the surface, the short side - these things can be match-defining. He came out and hit the ball hard, that's what he does (Neesham). Changed the momentum really. Fantastic knock from Daryll, hit the big shots when it counted. We'll be following that match - going to be fantastic. We know we have another challenge coming up and we'll change our focus after tonight.