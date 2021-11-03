Tamil Nadu teen calls for climate action in rousing speech at COP26; PM Modi present at event

Tamil Nadu teenager, 14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar held everyone's attention in the room at an event recently held at the COP26 in Glasgow. Vinisha was one of the Earthshot Prize and was invited by Prince William to talk about climate change and clean energy at the event.

In her impactful and rousing speech, Vinisha called upon the attention of world leaders towards climate change. "Today I ask, with all due respect, that we stop talking and start doing. We, The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, need you to back our innovations, projects and solutions, not an economy built on fossil fuels, smoke and pollution. We need to stop thinking about old debates because we need a new vision for a new future. So you need to invest your time, money and effort in us to shape our future!"

Vinisha's innovation of a solar-powered street ironing cart made the Earthshot Prize finalist cut for its concept of replacing dirty charcoal with clean energy from the sun, as per reports. PM Narendra Modi along with UK's Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden were present at the event.

The ambitious and driven Tamil Nadu teen further added, "Many of my generation are angry and frustrated at leaders who've made empty promises and failed to deliver. And we have every reason to be angry. But I've no time for anger. I want to act. I'm not just a girl from India. I'm a girl from Earth and I'm proud to be so. I'm also a student, innovator, environmentalist and entrepreneur but most importantly, I'm an optimist."

She concluded by saying, "On behalf of The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, I invite you to join us. I invite you to stand with us. We hope that you will give up the old ways of thinking and the old habits. But let me be clear we! When we invite you to join us, we will lead even if you don't. We will act even if you delay. And we'll build the future, even if you are still stuck in the past. But please accept my invite and I assure you, you will not regret it."

As per reports, Prince William's Earthshot Prize is designed as a global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.

