Tana Mongeau sparks buzz with bold revelation about Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker: All you need to know

Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker are among Gen Z's top male influencers and have a huge female following. Although Beck often vlogs his international adventures on YouTube and Hacker is an avid Twitch streamer, They rose to fame because of TikTok and other similar platforms. The fact that these two have amassed such a sizable popularity for themselves, with a combined following of 49 million admirers on TikTok alone, is in no little part due to their attractiveness and charisma.

In addition, as seen by several posts on their social media pages, they frequently travel together and are great friends. However, a fellow influencer named Tana Mongeau claims the two have been engaging in some outrageous adventures.

Tana Mogeau shares a rumor about Noah Becker and Vinnie Hacker

In a segment of her "Cancelled" podcast, Mongeau discussed a "crazy" rumor she had heard regarding the two TikTokers, claiming that one of them had hooked up with someone who "blew her socks off." She’s heard saying, “I just found out a crazy rumor. Of someone that one of those two people allegedly hooked up with. And it blew my socks off!”

Despite the fact that it's unclear who of the two TikTokers she's referring to, a lot of viewers are certain that Noah—who has A-List connections—was the one who may have hooked up with a celebrity. It makes sense that people are holding Noah up as a potential match because he has connections to celebrities like MGK and has been spotted at several high-profile events with Hollywood luminaries.

Who is Tana Mongeau?

Tana Mongeau has gained notoriety for spinning highly exaggerated tales about what it's like to be an influencer. Her popularity on YouTube rose as a result, and she currently has over 5 million followers and a monthly audience of more than 500,000 for her podcast, "Cancelled."

