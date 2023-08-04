Tanya Chutkan family: A closer look at the personal life of judge assigned to Trump's case

Judge Tanya Chutkan is currently grabbing headlines as she is set to take charge of Donald Trump’s case for his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections on Jan 6. She is a judge at the District of Columbia United States District Court. She began working in the post in 2014, becoming the first public defender to occupy a court seat and has developed a reputation for making tough but just and fair decisions.

As soon as Trump’s indictment news was made public, a lot of people naturally wanted to investigate every detail of the case. People also wanted to know about the judge who will preside over the trial and direct the court proceedings.

Tanya Chutkan's early life and her journey to being appointed by Obama

Chutkan was born to Jamaican parents in the year 1962 and arrived in America at the age of 10 after leaving Kingston, Jamaica. To study law, she entered the University of Pennsylvania Law School and George Washington University. Some of the most prominent cases in recent years have been influenced by her dedication to justice and equality. Except for the fact that her parents are from Jamaica. no other information about them is to be found.

After completing her degree, she worked as a law clerk for Judge Edward Becker, earning crucial experience for her future profession. Chutkan has dedicated her professional career as a judge to promoting equality and justice. For 11 years, she worked as a public defender for the District of Columbia. Chutkan was appointed a U.S. District Judge in the year 2014 by then-President Barack Obama.

She has been recognized for handling crucial and important cases, including the Roger Stone and the Capitol riot charges on January 6. Many people have taken to social media to share that she is the perfect person to be taking up Trump's case.

Who is Tanya Chutkan married to?

Tanya Chutkan is married to Peter Krauthammer, however, details about her marriage are not available. Peter is also part of the legal world. Peter is a former associate judge for the District of Columbia's Superior Court and declared his retirement on June 30, 2023.

Peter served as an assistant professor and clinical supervising attorney at the Howard University School of Law from 1995 to 2000. Tanya and Peter have been together for a very long time; the two share two kids together. Chutkan is a very private person who likes to keep her personal details a secret

