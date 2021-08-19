Tear soaked tissue of Lionel Messi used at Barcelona farewell is now up for sale: Reports

Fans can go to any extent for their superstars. We have often heard a lot of stories about fans going beyond anyone's expectations for their role models. Well, Lionel Messi is one such superstar who has a massive fan following across the world. It was a heartbreaking moment for all his fans when he announced his separation from Barcelona. Even the football star broke down in tears during his farewell. But, now the latest reports suggest that fans can buy his tear-soaked tissue as it is up for sale.

Yes! You heard that right. The departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) shocked the football world and left fans emotional. According to reports in Argentinian media outlet Misiones Online, the demands for Messi collectables reached another high after this. It was at this point that the tear-soaked tissue reached Mercado Libre, a popular website where fans can get the "used handkerchief" for an exorbitant price of $1 million. The reports further stated that an unknown person got hold of the tear-soaked tissue after the press conference and posted an ad online saying that it would be sold if the right price came in.

Reportedly, the seller's caption justified the hefty price by stating that the tissue contains Messi's genetic material that one could use to "clone" another footballer like him. Although the Mercado Libre page where the item was listed is not currently available, screenshots of the ad have gone viral on social media. However, many raised doubts over the authenticity of the claim.

What do you think of Messi's tear-soaked tissues being sold at $1 million dollars? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

