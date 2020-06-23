Tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for Coronavirus following the Adria Tournament

33-year-old Tennis fame Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 after Adria Tournament.

Novak Djokovic has recently confirmed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after the Adria Tournament. The ace Tennis star organised the charity tour on June 13 and June 14, post which four players who participated in the same have tested positive for Coronavirus. "The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative," Novak Djokovic has stated.

The 33-year-old Tennis fame has also given an apology for organising the tour amidst the global pandemic and has revealed that he will remain in isolation for the next 14 days and take another test in five days. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," Novak Djokovic said. The event took place with a crowd of around 4,000 people and was called off after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric contracted the novel Coronavirus.

Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. "We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope with and live with," Novak Djokovic said in his statement. "It was all borne with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this," he added.

Credits :TOI

