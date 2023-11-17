Texas mom faces life ban from cruise liner after she brings pack of CBD sleep aid gummies; Report

What was supposed to be a wonderful family celebration on a Carnival Cruise turned into a nightmare for Melinda Van Veldhuizen, a 42-year-old nurse practitioner from Dallas. Her effort to sneak onboard a box of CBD sleep aid candies for a relaxing holiday resulted in a lifetime ban from Carnival Cruise Line. Van Veldhuizen was handled like a criminal after a rucksack check that found the seemingly benign sleep medication, as per the New York Post.

What happened to Melinda Van Veldhuizen after being found with sleep aid gummies?

Van Veldhuizen was escorted into a different location when a ship crew noticed the CBD sleep-tight gummies, kicking off a two-and-a-half-hour struggle with Carnival security and local police. Despite her clean background and the fact that CBD is not psychotropic, she was refused boarding, leaving her husband and boys with a difficult option. The family's $5,586 vacation investment was left hanging in the balance since she was refused to go on the scheduled trip.

The legal grey area: CBD, hemp, and cruise regulations

CBD, a hemp-derived compound recognized for its non-harmful properties, has acquired widespread recognition in the United States. The event, however, highlights a legal gray area, since Carnival Cruise Lines officially forbids hemp products, including CBD, aboard its ships. While Congress has approved hemp with THC levels less than 0.3%, particular ports may have different rules, as per the New York Post. Van Veldhuizen's gummies, which contained less than 0.01% THC, were legal but violated Carnival's guidelines.

Banishment for a bag of gummies: Carnival's zero-tolerance policy

Captain Rocco Lubrano wrote a letter to Van Veldhuizen banning her from all Carnival ships for life in an unexpected and harsh response. The letter identified her behavior as a breach of ship regulations, citing interference with other passengers' safety and enjoyment, as well as possible harm to Carnival. This severe move stunned Van Veldhuizen, who had previously enjoyed more than a dozen Carnival cruises, and prompted him to consider legal action.

Daren Stabinski, Van Veldhuizen's attorney, calls the matter specifically outrageous as she pursues an internal lawsuit with Carnival. The family's idyllic trip has now become a legal war, highlighting the importance of clarity in ship policies surrounding CBD and hemp products. As the tale progresses, it raises concerns about individual liberties, cruise line policy, and the larger ramifications of navigating the developing world of permitted drugs in a restricted and controlled setting.

