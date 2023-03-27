Thai BL drama KinnPorsche The Series fame Mile and Apo to be present at Dior Show at Gateway in Mumbai

Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) will be a part of the star-studded and highly anticipated Dior Women Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear-Show at Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. While all the details of the event have been kept very hush-hush so far, the announcement of the famed BL (Boys’ Love) stars making their India debut has excited the fans. Set to be present at the show on March 30, a send-off event has been planned by their agency from Thailand.

Mile and Apo in India

Revealing the same through an announcement on the production company Be On Cloud’s social media handles, the stars further took to their own Instagram to share the excitement. The send off for the artists has been planned for March 28 from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Gate 8-9, Passenger Terminal, 4th Floor. This is a common happening for the Thai stars’ promotional schedules where the fans gather to greet them ahead of their flight schedule.

Mile shared the announcement on his Instagram story writing how excited he was about visiting India since he was curious about the place since his childhood. Meanwhile Apo wrote about how he can finally go and visit Mumbai, asking fans to get excited about the promotional event. Mile was previously also invited to the Dior Men’s Winter 2023-2024 which was attended by other Asian stars like BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope during the Paris Fashion Week.

About KinnPorsche The Series

Also known as ‘KinnPorsche’ among fans, the show is an action-romance BL drama based on a web novel of the same name. Released on 2 April 2022, the lead stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) have become overnight sensations thanks to the global fame of the show. The 14 part series became a viral hit earning praise from all around the world thanks to its compelling and demanding storyline as well as the overall increased interest in BL dramas. Along with the cast of the shows, the actors have since set out on aworld tour and are finally making their way to India for the Dior event.

